INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Inglewood park early Sunday morning.Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard near Florence Avenue and Prairie Avenue just before 5:00 a.m., officials said.They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of Edward Vincent Park. The victim died at the scene.So far nobody has been arrested.No further details were immediately known.Anyone with information is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department at (310) 412-5246