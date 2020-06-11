Community & Events

Inglewood ice cream shop keeps music flowing through tough times

Despite hard times, Inglewood ice cream shop Jamz Creamery, keeps the music flowing
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When Jay Allen was younger he worked on an ice cream truck. Today, he owns his own ice cream shop in Inglewood called Jamz Creamery.

"We've got a signature item we call the Jazz," Allen said. "It's an ice cream and cake sandwich. It's kind of build your own. You choose the cake, you choose the ice cream, you choose the topping."

Along with their signature Jazz ice cream sandwich, they're also known for their jams. If you walk into Jamz Creamery, you'll notice the latest music and music videos playing on their TV screens.

"We play all of the current music all day long and we have the videos to go along with it," Allen said.

Despite the upbeat atmosphere inside the shop, Allen said managing the coronavirus pandemic has been tough.

"No one's really out saying I want to go get ice cream," Allen said. "Most people are inside."

He said having to rely on delivery apps during this time also comes with its own challenges.

"They take a huge percentage from our overall price," Allen said. "But again, selling something beats not selling anything at all."

Allen said while it's been difficult for the business, he appreciates the continued support from the community.

"If we don't help one another we won't have community," said customer Jumond Norman. "It'll just be brick and mortar franchises. It won't be no mom and pop vibes."

Jamz Creamery is located at 231 E. Manchester Blvd #1717, Inglewood, CA 90301.

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashleym
Twitter.com/abc7ashleym
Instagram.com/abc7ashleym
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistsmall businesscoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemicice creamcovid 19be localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in Torrance park
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Mayor Garcetti disagrees with protesters' calls for defunding LAPD
Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos honoring Kobe, Gianna
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Terrell Owens organizes rally near LA Forum
Some UCLA students defend suspended professor's refusal to reschedule exam over protests
Show More
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Orange County mall reopens months after coronavirus closure
Rams' Robert Woods advances social justice conversation
Top military officer says he was wrong to join Trump church walk
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
More TOP STORIES News