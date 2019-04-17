La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood on lockdown due to suspect search

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday as police searched for a suspect on campus.The lockdown was reported around 2 p.m. on campus, located at 1415 N. La Tijera Blvd.It started after several students reported seeing a man with a weapon near campus, police said.The school was locked down as a precaution and officers checked the area, but did not find anyone and the lockdown was later lifted.Police say they expect to have higher visibility around the campus on Wednesday as a precaution.