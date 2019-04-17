La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood on lockdown due to suspect search

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday as police searched for a suspect on campus.
The lockdown was reported around 2 p.m. on campus, located at 1415 N. La Tijera Blvd.
It started after several students reported seeing a man with a weapon near campus, police said.
The school was locked down as a precaution and officers checked the area, but did not find anyone and the lockdown was later lifted.
Police say they expect to have higher visibility around the campus on Wednesday as a precaution.
