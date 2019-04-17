La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood on lockdown due to suspect search

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- La Tijera Elementary School in Inglewood was placed on temporary lockdown Tuesday as police searched for a suspect on campus.

The lockdown was reported around 2 p.m. on campus, located at 1415 N. La Tijera Blvd.

It started after several students reported seeing a man with a weapon near campus, police said.

The school was locked down as a precaution and officers checked the area, but did not find anyone and the lockdown was later lifted.

Police say they expect to have higher visibility around the campus on Wednesday as a precaution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countysearchschool lockdownschool
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News