Inglewood: Security guard gunned down in front of marijuana dispensary

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are seeking the public's help finding the suspect who gunned down a security guard in Inglewood.

Family members say Enrique Alvarado was working as a guard outside a marijuana dispensary along Crenshaw Boulevard when he was gunned down.

Alvarado's devastated family is asking for anyone who may have seen something to call police.

At this point, investigators have not released any suspect information.
