$45,000 reward announced in case of Daina Monroe, teen volleyball star killed in Inglewood shooting

It's been seven months since Daina Monroe was trying to decide what movie to watch with her family and friends when someone drove by and started shooting at the car.
The volleyball standout was recruited by 32 colleges and had her whole life ahead of her.
"It's very hurtful and upsetting to know that whoever did this is walking around free in the world. It's not fair, it's horrific," said friend Ghalia Warren.
Investigators say they have very little to go on in the case and need the public's help. A $45,000 reward is being offered in the case. Her family says all they want in justice.
Father of teen volleyball standout killed in Inglewood drive-by begs for peace: 'Put the guns down'
"We plead with anyone who may have any information related to this senseless and unprovoked crime against our Daina to do the right thing and come forward," said Monroe's aunt, Lisa Neal.
For Monroe's family, her murder was just the beginning of the gun violence they would suffer.
In April, her cousin's fiance was shot and killed in Inglewood. A week later, Daina's grandfather was murdered by a thief who was after his Rolex watch.
Maisha Layne, Daina's aunt, said she feels like she's in a nightmare.
"My dad was only 76 years old, just trying to pick up his cleaners. He never made it into the cleaners. This gun violence just really needs to stop, it really needs to stop," she said.
Daina's devastated father, Darrin Monroe, said solving his daughter's murder will be the first step towards healing from these unimaginable tragedies.
"I never in a million years would've thought I would be doing what I'm doing now, not in a million years," he said. "And it could happen to anyone."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives M. Han or J. Jurado at 310-412-5246 or the 24 hour anonymous tip line at "888-41-CRIME" (888-412-7463).