'Once-in-a-lifetime experience' for many fans traveling to Inglewood to experience Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Super Bowl Sunday is here and excited fans soaked it all in as all eyes are on Inglewood for the biggest game in American sports.For many fans, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."It's unbelievable. I mean, I flew out to Tampa to see the Rams play a couple of weeks ago," said Los Angeles Rams Gus Guzman. "I was here for the NFC championship so I wouldn't miss this for the world.""Joe Burrow. All you gotta know is Joe Burrow. He's your enemy," said one Bengals fan."33 years. We've been waiting for this 33 years. Who DEY," another Bengals fan added."This is a home game. This is a long time coming. We've been fans for years," said Rams fan Angela Fabela. "We used to travel to St. Louis to watch games. We are season ticket holders. We could not be happier. This is a dream come true to have our team, our home team, in L.A. to win the Super Bowl."The energy outside SoFi Stadium was at its highest level yet because the stakes couldn't be higher. For Bengals fans, their team has never won a Super Bowl, and it's been 33 years since they played in one.For the Rams, it's their 5th time playing in the super bowl, but they've only one once, and that was in St. Louis, so everyone agrees, it's time to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy home to Los Angeles.This Super Bowl game is so big that the Corral family flew in from Boise Idaho, spending thousands of dollars on tickets."It's a once-in-a-lifetime type deals. You never know. It's one of those bucket list items, you know. May not ever get to do it again. So, we're taken advantage of it and hope to have a fantastic day and weekend," said Art Corral.