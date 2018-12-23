Activists trying to stop Inglewood from destroying police-shooting files

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists are blasting the city of Inglewood for a plan to destroy about 100 records relating to police shooting investigations shortly before a new law could make them available to the public.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. --
Activists are blasting the city of Inglewood for a plan to destroy about 100 records relating to police shooting investigations shortly before a new law could make them available to the public.

Cities are required to keep internal records on investigations into police shootings for at least five years. But the city of Inglewood voted earlier this month to destroy about 100 records that are older than that limit. On Jan. 1, 2019, a new state law takes effect that could open up some of those records to the public.

Activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson noted there could be some cases older than five years old that are still in active litigation.

"If you have a case that goes back to 2002 or 2008 and it's still being litigated, I'm sorry, those cases are still part of the public record or should be part of the public record. They should not be destroyed," Hutchinson said.

But Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the city is complying with the law.

"In this case there was an alignment for all police department records to be within the five-year statute, so we're held to the same standards for every police department in the state of California," Butts said.
Related Topics:
officer involved shootinginvestigationsInglewoodLos Angeles County
Top Stories
2 arrested in connection to deadly DTLA stabbing
Man arrested after alleged drunken rampage at Irwindale store
Crews work to repair busted South LA water main
Rams rout Cardinals 31-9
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Dogs can suffer from dementia and many go undiagnosed
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
Show More
Indonesia tsunami: At least 222 killed, more than 800 missing
Borderline hero honored at Chargers game with sweet surprise
Officer-involved shooting leads to evacuations, road closures in Encino
1 killed, 1 wounded in Compton shooting
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
More News