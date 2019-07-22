Hiker airlifted to hospital after suffering head injury on trail near Angeles Crest Highway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hiker who suffered a head injury on a trail near the Angeles Crest Highway was airlifted to a hospital Sunday evening, authorities said.Authorities received a call at about 8:31 p.m. for a woman who suffered a head injury and was knocked unconscious, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The woman and five additional hikers were located at the top of Strawberry Peak. The five other hikers were assisted off the mountain and were uninjured.The department said the woman was airlifted to Huntington Memorial Hospital with head trauma.