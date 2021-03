Was that an #earthquake ? Or did one of my boys roll out of bed? It’s a toss up. #Riverside — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) March 1, 2021

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the Rancho Cucamonga area Sunday night.The quake struck at 10:17 p.m. about four miles to the north-northeast of Rancho Cucamonga, at a depth of about six miles, according to the USGS.No damage was reported, but the shaking was felt in Ontario, Pomona, Fontana, Riverside and San Bernardino.