Inmate at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange dies after sustaining injuries during jail fight

An inmate at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at a local hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries during a fight with another inmate.

inmate death, inmate dies, inmate dies in orange, inmate dead in orange, theo lacy
By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. -- An inmate at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at a local hospital Saturday after sustaining injuries during a fight with another inmate.

Kirk Price, 57, was originally transferred on Dec. 27.

Price had been booked into the Orange County jail on March 26, 2016 by the Tustin Police Department on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countyinmatesjail deathjaildeath in custodyprison
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
ABC7 broadcasts 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Show More
Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 dead, 15 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Large sword, other weapons found in stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
More TOP STORIES News