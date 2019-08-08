Inmate Curtis Watson who escaped TN prison on tractor suspected of killing female guard

RIPLEY, TN (AP) -- A Tennessee official says an inmate who is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee escaped the area on a tractor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The facility is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Memphis.



Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.



According to CNN, Watson worked on a farm detail and had no disciplinary issues since 2007. He was a minimal custody offender.

This was Watson's second prison stint. He was previously incarcerated for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeinmatesmurderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 2 injured in Orange County stabbing rampage
Driver killed after crashing into Arcadia flower shop
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in Sylmar car crash
Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway for 11 hours
I.E. school principal beats rare cancer with 'superhero' help
Wesley Health Centers host wellness fair for the homeless
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Show More
Trump visits shooting sites amid protests
County health officials warning about measles case at LAX
Porter Ranch residents demand action over Aliso Canyon
L.A. considers proposal to ban the possession of assault weapons
Can 'background TV' impact your young child's development?
More TOP STORIES News