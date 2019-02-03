Castaic detention facility on lockdown after male inmate escapes

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
A Castaic detention facility is on lockdown Sunday after a male inmate escaped, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The inmate fled a facility at the Pitchess Detention Center, located at 29320 The Old Road.

The LASD identified the man as 43-year-old David Luis Bustamonte. He's described as Hispanic with short black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.



A lockdown is in place as authorities search the Pitchess Detention Center compound.

Other local agencies have been notified of the escape, sheriff's officials said.
