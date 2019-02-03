#LASD is advising of escape inmate David Luis Bustamonte (male Hispanic 43y/o, short black hair, bro eyes, 5'6" 155lbs) . A search of the Pitchess Detention Center compound is currently underway. Add'l info will be released shortly. @LASDJuanita @LASDBob responding. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 3, 2019

A Castaic detention facility is on lockdown Sunday after a male inmate escaped, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed.The inmate fled a facility at the Pitchess Detention Center, located at 29320 The Old Road.The LASD identified the man as 43-year-old David Luis Bustamonte. He's described as Hispanic with short black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.A lockdown is in place as authorities search the Pitchess Detention Center compound.Other local agencies have been notified of the escape, sheriff's officials said.