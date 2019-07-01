in this edition of SoCal Spotlight, we talk with Dr. Thomas Ferro, founder of NanoKnee, along with Jeff Schwartz, a NanoKnee patient, who tells us all about this amazing, state of the art knee surgery - NanoKnee.
Nanoknee Resurfacing Procedure is a revolutionary procedure that provides the most minimally invasive total knee replacement available. Nanoknee is one of the only facilities in the entire country to perform this incredible procedure.
For more information, visit https://www.nanoknee.com/.
Inside look at NanoKnee's revolutionary procedure
