instagram

Instagram considers bringing back version of chronological timeline

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is Instagram planning to bring back a version of its chronological timeline?

It's rare for a major social media platform to consider a design change without meeting some sort of internet controversy or uproar. Take the possible removal of like counts on Instagram, for example.

But one rumored tweak with Instagram may be welcomed by users with open arms.

A photo of a version for its old, beloved chronological timeline was recently discovered and tweeted by developer Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers apps for hidden features and security bugs.


Based on the tweet, it seems the "Latest Posts" tool would give users the option to return to the previous method of seeing posts from followers in the order they were posted.

Instagram's current algorithm was a somewhat drastic and unwelcome change from the past. In 2016, the app moved to show posts based on a user's interaction with the account, timing, and other factors.

However, there's reason to believe we shouldn't get our hopes up just yet.

Wong had a follow-up tweet that cited a Facebook communication official, who tweeted that the timeline proposal was only an idea shared from a Facebook hackathon, where company engineers brainstorm possible improvements for products.

Alexander Voica said that the timeline change is only being internally tested.

"It is not available to anyone publicly, and we have no plans to test or launch it at this time," Voica tweeted.

See more stories and videos related to Instagram here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuzzworthyfacebooksocial mediainstagram storiesinstagramapp
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Facebook and Instagram to honor HS class of 2020 with live-stream event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News