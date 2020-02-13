Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Did you navigate here from ABC7's Instagram? Click the links below to read our top stories from the platform.
HEADLINES:
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert will be streamed to benefit artists impacted by coronavirus pandemic
Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
Coronavirus New York: Mom meets newborn nearly 2 weeks after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants amid coronavirus emergency
'Pizza Groundhog' munches away in defiance of staredown from dogs in cute video
Gov. Newsom unveils 6-part plan for easing California's statewide stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 pandemic
CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic
In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19
Latin America's landmarks before and after coronavirus
Coronavirus: For first time in history, SoCal churches hold Easter Mass without parishioners
Coronavirus: Los Angeles County extends 'safer at home' order until May 15, issues requirements on face coverings
Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis
Riverside County shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid COVID-19
'Good Morning America,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope to raise awareness about food insecurity during coronavirus pandemic
More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide
Man arrested in Saugus after allegedly assaulting his mother over hiding toilet paper
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign
Video: Kittens from Atlanta Humane Society visit fish at Georgia Aquarium
CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN THE U.S.A.
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment' because of coronavirus pandemic
Nurse explains how easy it is to spread germs, even while wearing gloves
How to make a face mask without sewing
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Coronavirus: SoCal COVID-19 survivor donates his plasma to OC patient in critical need
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Bill Withers, 'Lean On Me' and 'Lovely Day' singer, dies at 81
Coronavirus: Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering grocery store parking lots in Southern California
Beverly Hills Police Department finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
California schools to stay closed through end of academic year, Newsom says
Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers on the front line of coronavirus crisis
Relief fund set up to help farm workers and their families amid COVID-19 pandemic
Animals at the LA Zoo are Missing Human Visitors
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy
Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice' amid coronavirus outbreak
Help Feed the Frontline LA, local restaurant team up to feed healthcare workers at SoCal hospitals
Navy ship Mercy arrives in Los Angeles to help ease burden on local hospitals
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in Los Angeles
Atlanta Humane Society puppies free to explore Georgia Aquarium as it remains closed during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus Southern California update: 257 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LA County, bringing total to 1,456
Where are the most coronavirus cases in LA County? CSUN map charts COVID-19 city-by-city
Arcadia family lends helping hand to seniors by providing essential supplies for free
Coronavirus: US Navy ship en route to Los Angeles to ease burden on area hospitals
Coronavirus: Garcetti issues emergency order allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages from LA bars, restaurants
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak
Attorney answers your questions about coronavirus unemployment
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order in effort to slow COVID-19
LA County, city issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions on businesses, activities
Coronavirus: Newsom says 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19, ask Trump to send hospital ship
Stimulus checks: Families of 4 could get $3K under US coronavirus relief plan, Mnuchin says
Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
Comedian Cat Cohen Is Using Live Streaming on instagram to Help Other Comics During the Coronavirus Pandemic
