WOOLSEY FIRE

Agoura Hills couple who lost home in Woolsey Fire plans to rebuild with help from insurance company

Insurance companies like State Farm are setting up temporary centers to help Woolsey Fire victims who lost their homes, including one Agoura Hills couple.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Agoura Hills home Linda Armijo shared with her husband for four decades was completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

Armijo and her husband met with State Farm agents in the parking lot of Home Depot on Teller Road in Thousand Oaks to talk about what resources are available to them to help them rebuild.

"They explained everything to us that our policy covers, told us how much money we can expect...to rebuild," Armijo said.

MORE: How to help victims of Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire in greater Los Angeles

State Farm deployed a team of agents to hopefully help soothe the troubled minds of those who suffered horrible losses in the fires scorching Southern California.

"Right after we met with our agent, it was just like a big relief came over us...we still have a lot of anxiety over the house," explained Joe Genchi.

"This is why we do this job -- for them. We want to help our people," said State Farm worker Michelle Fisher.
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills


State Farm set up camp a few days ago, and with hundreds of homes and structures destroyed by the fire, agents are busy.

"They can come here, we can give them advances so they can get into homes, you know, rental homes, hotels," Fisher said. "Some people had to leave with nothing."

Though Armijo and Genchi lost their beloved home, they still smile.

"We make sure we smile every day and frankly, some of our friends and family call us up and they make us laugh," Armijo said.

The couple even has their dog Sophie with them and says State Farm will provide them the resources they need to rebuild their home.

For more information on filing a claim with State Farm, visit www.statefarm.com/claims.

MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firehomehouse fireinsuranceAgoura HillsLos Angeles CountyVentura CountyThousand Oaks
