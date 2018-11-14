The Agoura Hills home Linda Armijo shared with her husband for four decades was completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.Armijo and her husband met with State Farm agents in the parking lot of Home Depot on Teller Road in Thousand Oaks to talk about what resources are available to them to help them rebuild."They explained everything to us that our policy covers, told us how much money we can expect...to rebuild," Armijo said.State Farm deployed a team of agents to hopefully help soothe the troubled minds of those who suffered horrible losses in the fires scorching Southern California."Right after we met with our agent, it was just like a big relief came over us...we still have a lot of anxiety over the house," explained Joe Genchi."This is why we do this job -- for them. We want to help our people," said State Farm worker Michelle Fisher.State Farm set up camp a few days ago, and with hundreds of homes and structures destroyed by the fire, agents are busy."They can come here, we can give them advances so they can get into homes, you know, rental homes, hotels," Fisher said. "Some people had to leave with nothing."Though Armijo and Genchi lost their beloved home, they still smile."We make sure we smile every day and frankly, some of our friends and family call us up and they make us laugh," Armijo said.The couple even has their dog Sophie with them and says State Farm will provide them the resources they need to rebuild their home.For more information on filing a claim with State Farm, visit