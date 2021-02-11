Education

OC students thrilled to speak with International Space Station Commander Michael Hopkins via ham radio

By
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Students from Red Hill Lutheran School in Tustin got their chance to ask the commander of the International Space Station questions on what it's like to be in space.

Ethan Javert was one of the first students to ask Commander Michael Hopkins a question. He asked what goes through his mind when taking off.

"Hi Ethan, that could be a very scary time when you're taking off because you're sitting on lots of fuel there. It's basically a controlled explosion," Hopkins said.

Hopkins and the kids were able to communicate using ham radio technology. It took about a year of planning for the the kids to have a few minutes with the astronaut.

Sara Bridgman is the teacher who took the lead in organizing the talk with the space station.

"This last year has been just really exciting with a lot of anticipation. All of the teachers have been working hard planning lessons, our staff has been doing tons behind the scenes for the kids to prepare for this," Bridgman said.

RELATED | SoCal astronaut takes 1st spacewalk outside ISS
EMBED More News Videos

Astronaut Victor Glover, a Pomona native, wrapped up his first spacewalk outside the International Space Station.


There's a Southern California connection to the International Space Station. Victor Glover, an astronaut onboard, was born in Pomona and graduated from Ontario High School.

Wednesday's talk with Hopkins has some of the kids excited about a future in space exploration.

"Yes In the future I do want to be a NASA astronaut when I grow up. And it's fun studying about science and all about space. I really enjoy it," said student Luke Batarse.

"I think it would be cool to go up in space, look down and see the Earth," student Sydney Hoag added.

But a career in space isn't for everyone. Five-year-old Olivia Esparza said she wants to keep her feet firmly on the ground, saying she wants to be a dentist when she grows up.

RELATED | Meet Victor Glover, SoCal native who piloted historic launch to ISS
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California native is set to pilot a group of astronauts this weekend in an important and historic launch to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtustinorange countyastronautspaceinternational space stationsciencestudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Battle over Britney Spears finances to return to LA courtroom
Jazz musician Chick Corea dies at 79
OC sergeant battling COVID leaves ICU after 52 days
Show More
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Coachella City Council approves hero pay for farmworkers
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News