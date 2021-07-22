Technology

Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down

By Brian Fung and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

(Photo/Shutterstock)

A sweeping internet disruption on Thursday briefly took out a wide range of major corporate websites - from FedEx and Delta Airlines to HSBC and McDonald's.

The outages coincided with reports of system disruptions from Akamai and Oracle - two key providers of internet infrastructure services.

It is unclear whether the Akamai and Oracle issues are related to the website disruptions, however.

Oracle said Thursday afternoon that its outage was the result of Akamai's service disruption.

"We are monitoring a global issue related to a partner Edge DNS that is impacting access to many internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties," Oracle said.

Akamai's Edge DNS service helps route web browsers to their correct destinations and also provides a security service.

At approximately 12:50pm ET, Akamai said: "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

Among the affected websites were Fidelity, the Securities and Exchange Commission's document search site, Airbnb, British Airways and others. Most of the sites were back up and running within less than an hour of when the outage began.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetwebsitestechnology
TOP STORIES
LA County sees 20-fold spike in COVID cases in a month
Doctor explains odds of getting COVID after being vaccinated
Massive fire erupts at former supermarket building in Sun Valley
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
14-year-old girl drowns at Ohio water park
Kern County K-9 accidentally released, attacks compliant man
Show More
Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
CA's timeline to reach herd immunity 'delayed past the fall'
TSA team finds honeymooner's missing diamond
'No more winter:' Thousands of New Yorkers have moved to Florida
FDA Alert: Muffins sold in Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled over health risk
More TOP STORIES News