'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- State officials say an abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name, has been removed.

Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige says the decision prioritizes public safety.

The bus has long attracted adventurers to an area without cellphone service and marked by unpredictable weather and at-times swollen rivers. Some of them have had to be rescued and some have even died.

Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, died there in 1992.

A rescue earlier this year of five Italian tourists and a death last year of a woman from Belarus intensified calls for the bus to be removed.
