Investigation continues into Murrieta home explosion that killed gas company worker, injured 15 others

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials continue to investigate what led to an explosion in Murrieta that leveled a home, killed a gas company contractor and left 15 people injured Monday.
A preliminary investigation revealed the explosion was connected to a gas leak that private contractors were attempting to repair on the property - before workers checked with SoCalGas to determine where any utility lines were located, according to the gas company.
Among those injured, three were firefighters and the other 12 were civilians, fire department officials said. The firefighters were treated at an area hospital and later released. In a press conference Tuesday morning, officials did not provide an update on the conditions of the 12 others injured. Neighbors said the home was recently sold, and the new owners were doing some renovations. It's unclear if the residents of the home are among the injured, but officials said everyone has been accounted for.
SoCalGas said a male contractor was killed in the explosion, and another was transported to the hospital and later released. The deceased worker, a solar contractor who worked with SoCalGas for 14 years, has not been identified.
"Obviously, it is an incredible loss for our company. We are a strong family, and this - as you said - obviously takes a big toll on the company and we will continue to process through this," SoCalGas spokesperson Randon Lane said.
Authorities were first called to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail just before 11 a.m. Monday for a report of a gas line rupture. Firefighters responded and SoCalGas was on the scene by 11:23 a.m., fire officials said.
The explosion was reported at 12:10 p.m.
"It shook the house. The windows sounded like they were going to break. The walls shook," resident Rebecca Byrd said. "I mean, everybody was terrified."
Additional firefighting units and paramedics were called as the house burst into flames and heavy smoke poured into the sky.
Lane said 811 was not called before repairs began on the gas leak near the front right corner of the house. State law requires both workers and homeowners to call 811 before working in the ground to determine if utility lines are nearby.
"811 is a free service that is provided both to residents, to businesses, to contractors, and we encourage everyone to call 811," a SoCalGas official said. "As we saw yesterday, not calling 811-DIG can create devastating affects on individuals, for companies. So that is something that we just always encourage, and it's something that's required by law."
Residents of neighboring homes were evacuated, and officials are still unsure when they will be allowed to return to their homes. An evacuation center was established at Vista Murrieta High School at 29251 Clinton Keith Road, where about 20 residents checked in to the care facility, and six people were housed overnight, according to Murrieta Deputy Fire Chief David Lantzer.
Lantzer added four nearby homes are uninhabitable at this time due to damage, and one home was moderately damaged. Several other homes sustained broken glass and were without power, and Lantzer said it is not yet clear if they can be occupied.
Clinton Keith Road has reopened after closures between Smith Ranch Road to Nutmeg Street.
