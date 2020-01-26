Investigation underway after 1-year-old foster boy dies in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation continued Saturday into the suspicious death of a 1-year-old boy in Palmdale, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call of a baby not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Lane at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The child was transported to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Deputies have interviewed the infant's parents, but no arrests have been made.

The boy was found unresponsive in a carseat inside a vehicle outside the home, detectives say.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.
