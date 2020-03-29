Homicide investigation underway after 3 men killed in shooting in Lomita

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were shot to death in Lomita on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the 25800 block of Hillworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
All three victims, who were only identified as male, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about a possible suspect or motive were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
