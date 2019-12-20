Investigation underway after body found on shore of Malibu lagoon

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities launched an investigation into a body that was found on the shore of a Malibu lagoon Friday.

Lifeguards discovered the body near the bridge just off of Pacific Coast Highway and immediately called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials say.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the person's gender, age, identity or cause of death.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
