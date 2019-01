Two homeowners were involved in a home-invasion robbery in Downey early Tuesday morning.Authorities said a call came in around 2 a.m. from a home in the 9600 block of Clancey Avenue, near Raviller Drive.The homeowners were OK and did not suffer any injuries, authorities said, but it was unclear what was stolen.Authorities said the suspect or suspects have not been caught and did not provide a description at this time.The investigation is ongoing.