Investigation underway after fetus found in bathroom of Ralphs grocery store in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANELES (KABC) --
A death investigation is underway in Sherman Oaks after a six-month-old fetus was found in the bathroom of a Ralphs grocery store Wednesday.

Los Angeles police said a call came in around 3:15 p.m. regarding an infant's body in the 14400 block of Burbank Boulevard.

During a briefing, Sgt. Hector Guzman said the fetus was found in the toilet by a witness who then called police. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and determined the fetus was dead.

Guzman said detectives identified who they believed to be the mother and were interviewing her to figure out what happened. Detectives will also be interviewing other witnesses and looking at surveillance video to determine if a crime was committed.

It was unclear if the restroom was an employee or public one.

The investigation is ongoing.
