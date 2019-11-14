Homicide detectives investigating death of infant boy found near shopping center in Walnut

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after the body of an infant boy was found near a shopping center in Walnut Wednesday evening.
The body was discovered around 5:45 p.m. on the 20700 block of Amar Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died but a cause of death has not been determined.
Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Investigators were seen at a taped-off shopping complex in the area but it's unclear if that's where the boy was found.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
