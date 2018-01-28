Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway after a man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera Sunday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the 4700 block of Durfee Avenue.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear what led to the shooting and no suspect description was provided.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedshootinginvestigationPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News