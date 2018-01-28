Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Pico Rivera

An investigation was underway after a man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera Sunday night.Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. in the 4700 block of Durfee Avenue.A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area and pronounced dead at the scene.It was unclear what led to the shooting and no suspect description was provided.No further information was immediately available.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.