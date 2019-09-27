Investigation underway after woman found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Homicide detectives launched an investigation after a woman was discovered dead in Ranchos Palos Verdes Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 278000 block of Palmeras Place shortly after 4 p.m.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Details surrounding the cause of death were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
