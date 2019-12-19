Investigators raid home in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A major investigation was underway at a home in Fountain Valley early Thursday morning.Neighbors reported seeing dozens of FBI agents in the 18000 block of 3rd Street and Talbert Avenue.It was not confirmed whether they were federal agents.Air7HD reported seeing several people taken into custody but later released them to go back in the house.There did not appear to be any threat to the neighborhood.It was unknown if anything illegal was found.