Investigators work to determine cause of Compton strip mall fire

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire at a Compton strip mall, including the possibility that the fire was started by a Molotov cocktail. (KABC)

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a Compton strip mall early Wednesday morning, including the possibility that the fire was started by an explosive Molotov cocktail.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire out after responding to the strip mall at Alondra and Atlantic around 4 a.m.

The possibility of a Molotov cocktail being thrown into a laundromat was one piece being investigated.

"We don't like seeing these things happen in our city, we take them very serious," Luis Hernandez, Battalion Chief of the Compton Fire Department, said.

The fast moving fire did spread to other units, causing significant water and roof damage to a liquor store, and a barbershop next door.

"It's bad. We've been here for 26 years, and this is the first time this is happening," said Fernando Arguello, the owner of the barbershop. "I'm emotional, my wife is more because she's the one who's been working here for 26 years, and my son."

Arguello said he has no idea how the fire happened. He said he does plan to make repairs and reopen. He is glad no one was injured in the fire.

Hours after the fire was put out, investigators are working to confirm how the fire started, and if it was intentional.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallfiremolotov cocktailarsoncrimeComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Pot dispensary owned by hip-hop star opens in Sylmar
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Stolen vehicle suspect collides with innocent driver after police chase
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Show More
Your credit score may soon be going up
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
Former TV news reporter helping people live 'Unfiltered'
Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
More News