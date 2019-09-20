Josh Turner tour bus crash: Investigators working to determine cause of crash that killed 1 near Shandon

SHANDON, Calif. (KABC) -- There are new details on the deadly bus crash late Wednesday night involving country singer Josh Turner's road crew.The bus was leaving the Vina Robles Ampitheater in Paso Robles after wrapping up a concert.One person was killed and seven others injured when the bus went down an embankment.This happened off Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County near Shandon around 1 a.m.The California Highway Patrol will be impounding the bus to see if there were any mechanical issues.They're also looking to see if the driver suffered any medical issues that could have caused the crash.