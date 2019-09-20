Josh Turner tour bus crash: Investigators working to determine cause of crash that killed 1 near Shandon

SHANDON, Calif. (KABC) -- There are new details on the deadly bus crash late Wednesday night involving country singer Josh Turner's road crew.

The bus was leaving the Vina Robles Ampitheater in Paso Robles after wrapping up a concert.

RELATED: At least 1 dead, 7 injured after tour bus carrying country singer Josh Turner's road crew crashes near Shandon

One person was killed and seven others injured when the bus went down an embankment.

This happened off Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County near Shandon around 1 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be impounding the bus to see if there were any mechanical issues.

They're also looking to see if the driver suffered any medical issues that could have caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiabus crashmusic newsbus accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shot by police inside 7-Eleven in Long Beach
Lynwood: Victim shoots 3 suspects, 1 fatally, Sheriff's Dept. says
Covina standoff ends after suspect, police exchange gunfire
Suspect arrested after standoff at Maserati dealership in Santa Monica
Woman followed home from Morongo Casino, robbed of winnings, she says
Rash of violence in LAPD's Harbor Division leaves residents on edge
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
Show More
Friend defends suspects in Pechanga casino killing, robbery
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
LA city attorney considers ban on sale of flavored tobacco products
Trump administration blocks 'urgent' whistleblower disclosure
LAPD officer assigned home duty following DUI arrest
More TOP STORIES News