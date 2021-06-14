DES MOINES, Iowa -- One grandma in Iowa is helping children of all ages relax before bedtime.
Before you say goodnight and it's time for bed, she goes through her favorite children's books scattered in her living room.
With colorful stuffed animals to set up the stage, Grandma Bette -- as she's known by her Facebook followers - picks the perfect tale to read to her fans at night.
But when Grandma Bette starts reading, it's more than the stuffed animals listening. Her stories reach nearly 400 fans on Facebook, KCCI reported.
Her granddaughter Haley captures every word and every story, and posts them all on social media for all to hear.
No matter the age, both children and adults tune in every week.
And, of course, the 83-year-old, who loves to rock a green eye shadow, always gets into character.
It's safe to say Grandma Bette understands the assignment is just to make you laugh and smile before you sleep -- like any loving grandmother would.
"Some of the people who lost a mom or their grandma would come and give me a hug, and they cried and teared up for them too, and I said, 'Well, I can help you. I'll be happy to be a Grandma Bette for you,'" she said.
Grandma reads virtual bedtime stories nightly to hundreds of fans on Facebook
FEEL GOOD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News