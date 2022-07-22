deadly shooting

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

By AP

An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. ((Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.


Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.


Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowadeadly shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after social media stunt
Mom of San Bernardino man killed by police: 'I just want justice'
Alleged killer of Pomona SWAT officer claims he feared for his life
7-Eleven crime spree suspects tried buying more ammunition: Attorney
TOP STORIES
LIVE: White House gives update on Biden testing positive for COVID
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Rosemead home-invasion victims held at gunpoint as robbers steal dog
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
California OKs 'baby bonds' to help combat child poverty
LASD deputy hospitalized after coming into contact with substance
Riverside brush fire 30% contained after burning 43 acres
Show More
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
More charged after Pa. 911 operator accused of not sending help
Newsom details new gun laws, 1 modeled after TX abortion law
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
4 people shot in DTLA, prompting search for multiple suspects
More TOP STORIES News