Society

Community gathers in Westwood to mourn 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran

By and ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Iranian and Persian community gathered in Westwood Friday to mourn the 176 people killed on board a passenger jet shot down by Iran just minutes after take-off from Tehran.

Mehrdad Siahcheshman spoke about his family member Alma Oladi who died in the crash. She had turned 27 on Dec. 28.

Alma had gone back to Iran to celebrate her birthday with family. She was returning to Canada where she was on a full scholarship for a Ph.D. in mathematics when the plane was hit and went down.

"We are all devastated...the relatives of these beautiful souls. The people who are here to support us...we are thankful for their support," said Siahcheshman.

Dozens showed up to light candles, shed tears, and support people they may have never met but felt like they knew.

"We just send our love from Los Angeles to all of their families because we are same blood...all of us," said Sandra Artoon of Los Angeles.

"I think they are shocked, not only mad, they are shocked. Because beside their sadness they want to know how this could happen," said Daniel Tousi of Westwood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestwoodlos angeleslos angeles countyvigil
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News