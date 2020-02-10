Good Samaritan rescues woman from fiery car wreck in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A good Samaritan helped pull a woman from her burning car after a crash in Irvine.The woman crashed into a tree at the intersection of Culver Drive and Bryan Avenue on Sunday at about 12:45 a.m., according to Irvine police.Video from the incident shows the woman's SUV fully engulfed in flames.The good Samaritan said the driver ran a light, narrowly missed him before she crashed."When I reached up to her truck, she was unconscious, so me and another bystander pulled her out from that vehicle," the witness said.The 26-year-old woman from Orange suffered only minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.