Irvine man had 'kill list,' threatened Jews, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Nicholas Rose of Irvine pleaded not guilty to making criminal threats and violating civil rights, with sentencing enhancements for hate crimes. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. --
An Irvine man pleaded not guilty to hate crimes after prosecutors say he threatened prominent members of the Jewish community and had a "kill list" that included the names of people in the entertainment industry.

Nicholas Rose of Irvine pleaded not guilty to making criminal threats and violating civil rights, with sentencing enhancements for hate crimes.

It's unclear whether the 26-year-old has an attorney. He has a court appearance set for April 27.

A family member called the Orange Police Department on Monday and reported that Rose said he wanted to kill people and specifically threatened the Jewish community, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Police arrested Rose at his home Tuesday after saying they found "kill lists" of prominent Jewish community members, steps titled "killing my first Jew," as well as references to churches and a synagogue in the area.

He also had .22-caliber ammunition, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Jeff Moore told the Orange County Register that the kill lists included some well-known names in the entertainment industry and that everyone named has been alerted.

He said investigators were reviewing Rose's writings, which he described as rambling.

"From his writings it's hard tell exactly what direction he's going in or who he was angry with," Moore said. "He was apparently displeased with some churches that he thought were sympathetic to the Jewish cause."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimeanti-semitismthreatIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News