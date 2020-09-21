Society

Irvine opens 2nd round of applications for rental assistance program for hard-hit tenants

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine residents on Monday were able to begin applying for a new round of rental assistance dedicated for those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will offer financial help to as many as 250 renters. The first application period, which ended back in July, for the program resulted in assistance for 1,750 residents, according to city officials.

This time around, tenants will have the option to apply for one of two one-time grants, worth $1,000 each. The first grant is to provide assistance with lease termination fees.

The second grant is specifically for rental assistance for residential tenants who meet a specific set of criteria. It is not available to commercial, industrial or other businesses-related tenants.

The application period for both grants closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyirvineorange countycoronavirusgrantfinancecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19renters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Everything you need to know about reopening plans for LAUSD, OC schools
'No violence:' LeBron James comments on shooting of deputies in Compton
3-year-old struck, killed by pickup truck in Orange
LIVE: Bobcat Fire now one of the largest wildfires ever in LA County
Riverside County to vote on rejecting CA's COVID reopening framework in favor of local plan
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore
Show More
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly acting as agent of China
Photos show injured LASD deputy recovering in hospital
Torrance tent shop turns business around by meeting community's needs
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
More TOP STORIES News