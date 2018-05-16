Irvine violin instructor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his students

Peter Kwon, 32, of Irvine, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 32-year-old violin instructor was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault of a child in Irvine, authorities said Wednesday.

Peter Kwon was arrested around 11:55 a.m. outside of his home. Authorities said at the time of the crimes, Kwon taught violin lessons at his home as part of a business called Peter Kwon's String Studio.

The victim was 8 years old at the time of the abuse, which lasted from 2005 until 2007, according to authorities. She came forward in April, which prompted the investigation.

Kwon was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 and digital penetration of a child under 10. Authorities also believe there may be other victims.

In addition to teaching violin from his home, he also taught at Vienna Music Institute and Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

Anyone with more information or who may be a victim is urged to call the Irvine Police Department Detective Jason Renshaw at (949) 724-7244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsexual assaultmolestationteacher arrestedmusicchildrenIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News