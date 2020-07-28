Suspect sought after punch leaves man unconscious in Irwindale attack captured on video

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 61-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was punched and left unconscious at a gas station parking lot in Irwindale.Police released video of the violent confrontation as the attacker remains on the loose.Video starts with two men exchanging words. The suspect then "suddenly and without apparent provocation" punches the victim in the face. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.Irwindale police said the attack happened in the parking lot of an Arco gas station at 110 Longden Avenue on July 12 at about 1:50 a.m.The victim was taken to a trauma center with severe head injuries and brain trauma. He remains there in serious condition.The suspect was wearing a distinctive black shirt with a Marilyn Monroe design on the front, along with black-and-white checkered shorts and grey tennis shows.He is described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, 6 feet tall, weighing 275 pounds. He has black hair and a black mustache/goatee.Police said the suspect is wanted for attempted homicide and his vehicle has been recovered. They are asking witnesses to come forward and for help in identifying the suspect.Anyone with information can contact Detective Diego Cornejo at (626) 430-2290.