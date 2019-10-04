It's time to Pay It Forward!

ABC7 and Mathis Brothers Furniture are partnering up to help you give back to someone in need. Share your story with us by typing an essay telling us why the Nominee deserves to win the ABC7 Pay It Forward Sweepstakes and a $10,000 Gift Card From Mathis Brothers Furniture.
Judging will be based on the following criteria: Most Compelling Story (30%), Worthiness of the Nominee (40%), and Degree to which the Nominee could use new furniture (30%). You must submit a picture of the Nominee.Entrants cannot nominate themselves, or their immediate family or household members.
To enter the Sweepstakes, each Entrant must provide the following:
Entrant's contact information (i.e., phone number, residence address, and email address);
Nominee's full name and city of residence;
A photograph of Nominee ("Photo");
An essay of less than One Thousand (1000) characters discussing why your Nominee deserves to win this Sweepstakes and receive brand new furniture from Mathis Brothers ("Essay").
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/13/19 11:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/fb0f189da65be22c117d5be660eb5629.pdf . Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/PC0KEfx
