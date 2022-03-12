kidnapping

Video shows Melitopol mayor kidnapped by Russians, Ukraine's Zelenskyy alleges

EMBED <>More Videos

Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped Ukrainian mayor

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of "ISIS terrorists."

"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on Feb. 26.

The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Fedorov. The prosecutor's office accused Federov of "terrorist activities" and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to "commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians."

The office said it was looking for Fedorov and called for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvladimir putinisiskidnappingrussiawarukrainepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Sherri Papini, accused of faking kidnapping, released on bond
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
2-year-old boy abducted in Northern California found safe, CHP says
OC man arrested for allegedly molesting teen girl he met online
TOP STORIES
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Chinatown
3 shot, suspect dead in crime spree from Long Beach to Carson
Coronado city official resigns amid allegations of racist remarks
Business owner in coma after attack in Inglewood
LA Mayor signs executive directive to boost city tourism
Friday is the last day masks will be required in CA schools
Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year, $17M deal
Show More
LA County guaranteed income program applications open soon
Man found dead inside Woodland Hills hotel room, LAPD investigating
Camel kills 2 after escaping enclosure on Tennessee farm
Target to pay $5M in penalties after suit alleges overcharges in app
Burglary suspect arrested after several San Fernando Valley break-ins
More TOP STORIES News