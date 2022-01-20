Politics

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father's actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldcongressivanka trump
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Increase in SoCalGas bills a shock to some local customers
Woman accused of intentionally running over man in South El Monte
VIDEO: Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
USC fraternity parties allowed to return under new requirements
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing UCLA grad student arrested
Improving defense propels Rams onward to Tampa Bay
OC school absences decreasing, indicating possible peak in COVID surge
Ex-Long Beach school officer to stand trial in death of Mona Rodriguez
LA County sees 94% jump in homicides in 2 years, LASD stats show
More TOP STORIES News