Jackie, bald eagle at Big Bear, lays 1st egg of 2023

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Bald eagle watch is back!

Jackie, the bald eagle at Big Bear, laid her first egg of the year on Wednesday.

Her partner, Shadow, was there in support, but kept his distance.

It's very likely Jackie will lay a second egg in the near future. She's known to lay eggs in early January and as late as March.

The eggs usually hatch after 38 to 39 days, so "pip watch" begins Feb. 5.