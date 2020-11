EMBED >More News Videos Marc Brown moderated as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón met in an hour-long debate on ABC7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although no one has yet declared victory in the high-profile race for Los Angeles County district attorney, challenger George Gascon on Wednesday had established a sizable lead over incumbent Jackie Lacey after about 2.8 million ballots were counted.The at-times bitter contest became somewhat of a flashpoint amid growing calls for criminal justice reform in the wake of George Floyd's death and similar incidents involving law enforcement officers.Gascon's held a lead of 54% to Lacey's 46% as of Wednesday afternoon.Outside of Lacey's office at the Hall of Justice, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles have held weekly protests for the past three years, demanding accountability from authorities.