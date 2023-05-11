A Lakewood teen disappeared from her home in the middle of the night and her family is issuing a desperate plea for help finding her.

'Please come home to mama' - mother issues desperate plea for missing Lakewood teen

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Lakewood teen as her parents issue a desperate plea for their daughter to come home - or for someone to release her.

Jacqualine Ramos Espinoza, 14, was last seen at her home early Saturday morning.

Detectives think she left the home voluntarily early that morning, but they don't know what has happened to her since then.

"This is not your fault sweetheart. Please come home," pleaded her mother, Elsa Espinoza. "Please come home to mama. We are waiting for you. Your cat is waiting for you. Please come home Jackie."

"If anyone has my Jackie against her will please release her. Return our baby."

Jackie was last seen by her parents in her bedroom at 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. By 8 a.m. her mother realized she was gone from the home.

Investigators and community members have searched the Paramount neighborhood where the family lives. A neighbor's Ring camera caught Jackie walking outside at 3:40 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie, black and white pajama pants and black and white Converse sneakers.

Detectives say it appears her iPhone and Ipad are both off and they are not sure if someone may have taken her. They consider her at-risk because of her age and because she has no history of running away.

Her parents are asking the community for help.

The teen is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 80 pounds, with silver braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood sheriff's station at (562)632-3500 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.