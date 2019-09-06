Prosecutors recommend jail time for all parents tied to college admissions cheating scandal

Federal prosecutors are recommending some period of incarceration for the parents in the college admissions scandal. They filed their final sentencing recommendations Friday.The government's sentencing memorandum refers to the college admissions scandal as "a kind of Rorschach test for middle class angst about college admissions." The government says some period of incarceration is the only meaningful sanction for these crimes.Court documents showed prosecutors recommended jail time ranging from one month to 15 months for the defendants named in the memo.Of the local parents who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Napa Vinyard Owner Agustin Huneeus is facing the longest sentencing recommendation at 15 months. Huneeus paid Rick Singer $300,000 participate in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the college recruitment scheme for his daughter.Next is Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park with a recommended sentence of four months. Klapper paid Singer $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for her son.Peter Sartorio of Menlo Park is facing a recommendation of just one month. Sartorio agreed to pay Singer $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.Actress Felicity Huffman is also facing a one-month recommended sentence. Through her attorneys she is asking for no prison time.The government says they considered the amount of the bribe, whether someone was a repeat player, an active or passive participant in the scheme and whether or not they involved their children.