A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly jumping onto actress Jaime King's car and smashing the rear windshield while her 4-year-old son was inside.The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when Beverly Hills police received several calls of vehicle vandalism in the 400 block of Bedford Drive. Responding officers immediately detained Paul Francis Floyd of Los Angeles, who was suspected of vandalizing two cars in the area by kicking and jumping on the vehicles, investigators said.In the first incident, police said Floyd kicked a car that was stopped near a driveway. Police said the incident caused damage to the car, which was occupied by a male driver.The second incident involved King's vehicle. Police said King was outside of the car at the time of the crime, but her friend and King's 4-year-old son were inside the car.Police said King's car was parked along a curb when Floyd jumped on top of the vehicle and smashed the rear windshield. The shattered glass hit King's son, who was secured in a car seat in the back of the car.King's friend, who was behind the wheel, exited the car and confronted the suspect, police said. That's when Floyd apparently threw a can at King's friend and struck her arm, authorities said.Floyd was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. He is being held on $100,000 bail and was set to appear in court on Friday.King said in a statement that she and her son James Knight were shaken up by the incident, adding that she believed her son was the target of the attack."My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him," she said in the statement.Beverly Hills police said during the investigation, officers learned that several paparazzi were in the area photographing the incident and King's vehicle. The department said in a press release that it is conducting a criminal investigation based on California penal code section 11414 - intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person's employment.