Jamaican police officer charged in deadly Irvine home invasion

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men, including a former Jamaican police officer, were charged in the death of an Irvine man during a home invasion robbery, authorities said Thursday.

The former officer, Omar Miller, 41, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Florida, appeared in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday but didn't enter pleas.

They were arrested last month in Florida with help from the FBI and were extradited to California on Wednesday, the Orange County district attorney's office said.

Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster, was also arrested in December. He made a court appearance last month but also didn't enter a plea.

The three are charged with murder in the fatal shooting 20-year-old Raymond Alcala at his Irvine home on Oct. 26.

Another man in the home also was shot but survived.

Last month, the three men were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder with special circumstances that make them eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

The three men remain jailed without bail. Their arraignment is set for February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
