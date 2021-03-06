Ohio River search for James Hutchinson, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder

Police believe James Hutchinson's mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, dumped the body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, last weekend.
Flood conditions have held up the search.
The mother was indicted Friday on 16 counts, including murder. Her boyfriend was indicted on 15 counts, including corpse abuse and tampering with evidence.
Butler County court records didn't list attorneys for the jailed couple.
"James was important, James was loved, and he will be missed," Hutchinson's former first grade teacher told WKEF.
The Middletown, Ohio community remembered the boy earlier this week.
"It's devastating," added parent, Meygan Dunn. "As a mom you just don't understand."