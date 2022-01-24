caught on camera

Father charged and fired from Merrill Lynch after racist smoothie shop tirade posted on TikTok

EMBED <>More Videos

Dad charged after racist smoothie shop tirade posted on TikTok

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut -- The man who went on a viral and racist tirade at a Connecticut smoothie shop has been fired from his job as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, when James Iannazzo confronted employees at the store in Fairfield, saying his son had an allergic reaction after drinking a smoothie with nuts.

The confrontation quickly escalated, as Iannazzo allegedly threw a smoothie at one of the workers.

Employees called police after they say he tried to break into the back of the shop.

"He threatened to kill us multiple times," said employee Charlie Hill. "He tried to come behind the doors, and I started recording."

Video of the incident posted on TikTok has been viewed millions of times.

Iannazzo surrendered to police shortly after it happened.

He admitted he never told the employees about his son's allergy, but says he did ask for the smoothie without peanut butter.

He has hired a lawyer who said Iannazzo was under stress and his parental instincts kicked in because his son got sick from the smoothie.

Iannazzo has been charged with multiple counts and is due in court Feb. 7.

Merrill Lynch, which employed Iannazzo as a financial advisor, released the following statement on Monday:

"Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action. This individual is no longer employed at our firm."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutarrestassaultattackcaught on tapetiktokracismcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Video: Thieves take bags full of goods from South Gate Ulta store
Rewards offered in 3 South LA hit-and-run cases caught on video
VIDEO: Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
TOP STORIES
CA students must get COVID-19 vaccine under new proposed bill
Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay area
Fire breaks out at Chipotle in downtown LA high-rise building
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Powerful winds batter SoCal knocking out power to thousands
Murdered mother's family demands justice for 2020 Venice Beach killing
Show More
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack honored in new Norco memorial
Huntington Park standoff ends with man on roof in custody
Culver City Unified resumes classes after COVID-19 surge
More TOP STORIES News